Hayden hosts youth baseball camp

American Baseball Camps is hosting a baseball camp this week at Hayden High School. The emphasis of the camp is to develop confidence-building, teammate oriented, self-esteem for young baseball players over a 4 day program. Participants are challenged in all facets of baseball. Hayden High Baseball Coach Bill Arnold facilitated this week’s camp at the Hayden Baseball Complex. For information on the camps go to https://americanbaseballcamps.com/product/topeka-kansas-summer-youth-baseball-camp/?gclid=CjwKCAjw04vpBRB3EiwA0IieaqyWoofMlyw_PFBJHn8SGcs2jGV5JlXmWExaUQNncQMeoDgqpqQpCxoCSusQAvD_BwE