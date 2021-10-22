YWCA of Northeast Kansas holds rally for victims of domestic abuse

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The YWCA of Northeast Kansas held their annual Week Without Violence events this week.

“This year’s march and rally at the capital concludes out week without violence week. The Week Without Violence is part of the YWCA USA programming around domestic violence awareness month.” Becca Spielman, YWCA of Northeast Kansas Program Director.

“Week Without Violence is part of a global movement to end violence against women and girls with YWCAs across the country and around the world. At YWCA Northeast Kansas, we know that not all violence is acknowledged or responded to equally.”

The YWCA’s “Week Without Violence” events included,

Monday – “Domestic Violence in the Workplace”, a two-hour training at the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library.

Tuesday – “Poetry Speak-Out”. Open to all to speak out or to listen and support. Open to all members of the Washburn and Topeka communities, in the Washburn University Union Underground.

Thursday – “Domestic Violence and Faith Communities”. A day-long seminar for faith leaders at the CRC CARE Center @ Avondale East.

Friday – “March & Rally”. On the south steps of the Statehouse. Listen to speakers and enjoy a drumline performance by the Royal Valley Drum Line before marching to YWCA Northeast Kansas for food & solidarity.

Speakers for Friday’s rally and march were,

Kathleen Marker, CEO YWCA of Northeast Kansas

La Tonya Boyd, Moms Demand Action

Dinah Sykes, State Senator, District 21

Royal Valley Drum Line provided entertainment for the rally.









