KSNT My Funny Dad Sweepstakes sponsored by Jose Pepper’s

Skip to content
KSNT News
Topeka
91°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Kansas
National
Capitol Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Coronavirus
Buy Local
Entertainment
Cute Kid
Education 21st Century
Health Check
Jefferson Awards
Someone You Should Know
Our News Team
Top Stories
Man arrested, other suspect still wanted in Junction City double homicide
Top Stories
Local library sees surge in request for books on race
Kansas Shrine Bowl to announce 2020 plans on Friday
Scattered storms possible late tonight
Two people safe after water rescue in Oakland neighborhood
Weather
Interactive Radar
WeatherCam Network
Closings and Delays
Current Alerts
Weather App/Text Alerts
Kidcast
Sports
Local Sports
Football Frenzy
Full Court Press
Emporia State Hornets
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas State Wildcats
Washburn Ichabods
Kansas City Royals
Kansas City Chiefs
Top Stories
NASCAR ready for long-term commitment in Nashville
Top Stories
OBJ a “model guy” during Browns’ virtual offseason program
Horse named for Dr. Anthony Fauci finishes second in debut
Broncos coach apologizes after suggesting NFL free of racism
Kansas Shrine Bowl to announce 2020 plans on Friday
Report It!
Contests
Community
Senior Class of 2020 Photos
Restaurant Guide
Local Calendar
Photo Galleries
Remarkable Women
Kansas Lottery
Visit NOTO
Adopt-A-Pet
Pet Lost and Found
Daily Pledge Of Allegiance
St. Jude Dream Home
Watch
Live Stream
Video Center
Newsfeed Now
KSNT – NBC
KTKA – ABC
KTMJ – FOX
Northeast Kansas CW
TV Schedule
FOX 43 News
FOX 43 News AM LIVE
FOX 43 News Cute Pets
FOX 43 News Pet Advice
FOX 43 News Zoo and You
Top Stories
Topeka man goes back to the streets to help kids, community get on right track
Video
Top Stories
Champions of Character recognized at Safe Street Meeting
Video
Top Stories
Governor Kelly calls for special session at State House
Video
Pastor Delmar White speaks out about healing our community
Video
Ol’ Phogey’s still riding after 9 years
Video
Crews cleaning up Capitol Federal headquarters damage from downtown Topeka protests
Video
About Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
DVD Request
Mobile Apps
Email Updates
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Page 2
Advice
Book Reviews
Comics
Daily Horoscope
Food
Living
Movie Reviews
Riddle Video
Search
Search
Search
KSNT My Funny Dad Sweepstakes sponsored by Jose Pepper’s
Contests
Posted:
Jun 3, 2020 / 04:51 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jun 3, 2020 / 04:56 PM CDT
Completed Contests and Winners
KSNT Contests – Past Winners
Rescue My Grill – Football Tailgate Edition Sponsored By Cox Bros. BBQ
KSNT Back To School Photo Sweepstakes Sponsored By Manhattan Town Center
KSNT Pet Tricks & Pics Sweepstakes Sponsored By Kansas Insurance
KSNT Stay-cation Sweepstakes Sponsored By Prairie Band Casino & Resort
KSNT Best Place To Watch Fireworks Sweepstakes Sponsored By Patriots Guns
KSNT Mother’s Day Sweepstakes Sponsored By Care Travel
KSNT Heartland Nationals Sweepstakes
KSNT Heartland Nationals Sweepstakes
KSNT Rescue My Grill Sweepstakes Sponsored By Manhattan Meats
KSNT Rescue My Grill Sweepstakes Sponsored By Manhattan Meats
KSNT Rescue My Gril Sweepstakes Sponsored By Manhattan Meats
KSNT’s $1,000,000 Full Court Bracket Buster
KSNT Auto Racing Challenge Sponsored By Blind Tiger Brewery and Restaurant
KSNT Equifest Ticket Sweepstakes
KSNT Harlem Globetrotter Ticket Sweepstakes
KSNT Turkey Day Sweepstakes
2018 NFL Picke’m Challenge
Home For The Holidays
Paw Patrol LIVE
More Contest Completion
KSNT Contests – Past Winners
More Contest Completion
Trending Stories
Stadium-sized asteroid to make ‘relatively close’ approach toward Earth at 3 million miles
RESERVE YOUR TICKET: First look inside the 2020 Topeka St. Jude Dream Home
Video
Topeka Reser’s Fine Foods plant shutting down due to employee coronavirus cases
Topeka man goes back to the streets to help kids, community get on right track
Video
FBI looking in Kansas, nationwide for violent protesters