KSNT Pro Football Challenge

Skip to content
KSNT News
Topeka
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Kansas
National
Capitol Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Coronavirus
Entertainment
Cute Kid
Education 21st Century
Health Check
Jefferson Awards
Someone You Should Know
Destination Kansas
Our News Team
Top Stories
Former student reacts to Seaman High teacher’s child pornography charges
Video
Top Stories
Shawnee County 4-H Horse Club teaches Horsemanship to young adults
Video
Dr. Fauci says Labor Day will be crucial for slowing coronavirus spread this fall
WATCH: Football Frenzy Kickoff Show
Video
Stormont Vail and K-State team up to bring more healthcare, students to Manhattan area
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
WeatherCam Network
Closings and Delays
Current Alerts
Weather App
Kidcast
Sports
Local Sports
Football Frenzy
Full Court Press
Emporia State Hornets
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas State Wildcats
Washburn Ichabods
Kansas City Royals
Kansas City Chiefs
Big Race – Indy
Olympics 2021
Top Stories
Rockets edge Thunder to win wild Game 7, move on to Lakers
Top Stories
Leonard Fournette planning to sign with Brady-led Buccaneers
Brosseau gets payback as Rays beat Yankees again, 5-2
Duvall follows Ozuna with 3 HRs; Braves complete sweep
LEADING OFF: Seaver tributes, Clevinger debuts for Padres
Community
Contests
Local Calendar
Photo Galleries
Kansas Lottery
Visit NOTO
Visit Downtown Topeka
Adopt-A-Pet
Pet Lost and Found
Daily Pledge Of Allegiance
Clear The Shelters
Hispanic Heritage Month
Watch
Live Stream
Newsfeed Now
Video Center
KSNT – NBC
KTKA – ABC
KTMJ – FOX
Northeast Kansas CW
TV Schedule
FOX 43 News
FOX 43 News AM LIVE
FOX 43 News Financial Insights
FOX 43 News Cute Pets
FOX 43 News Pet Advice
FOX 43 News Zoo and You
Top Stories
Shawnee County 4-H Horse Club teaches Horsemanship to young adults
Video
Top Stories
City of Topeka calls investigation into police use of force ‘extensive’
Top Stories
Melania Trump used private email to conduct official business, former advisor says
United plans to furlough 16,000 workers in October, fewer than expected
Fake customer support rep asks woman to remove shirt for ‘full body recognition’
Video
‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 hits Disney+ on Oct. 30
Share It!
About Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
DVD Request
Mobile Apps
Email Updates
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Page 2
Advice
Comics
Daily Horoscope
Food
Riddle Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
KSNT Pro Football Challenge
Contests
Posted:
Sep 2, 2020 / 10:31 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 2, 2020 / 11:45 AM CDT
Completed Contests and Winners
Tickets sell out for St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
KSNT Contests – Past Winners
Rescue My Grill – Football Tailgate Edition Sponsored By Cox Bros. BBQ
KSNT Back To School Photo Sweepstakes Sponsored By Manhattan Town Center
KSNT Pet Tricks & Pics Sweepstakes Sponsored By Kansas Insurance
KSNT Stay-cation Sweepstakes Sponsored By Prairie Band Casino & Resort
KSNT Best Place To Watch Fireworks Sweepstakes Sponsored By Patriots Guns
KSNT Mother’s Day Sweepstakes Sponsored By Care Travel
KSNT Heartland Nationals Sweepstakes
KSNT Heartland Nationals Sweepstakes
KSNT Rescue My Grill Sweepstakes Sponsored By Manhattan Meats
KSNT Rescue My Gril Sweepstakes Sponsored By Manhattan Meats
KSNT Rescue My Grill Sweepstakes Sponsored By Manhattan Meats
KSNT’s $1,000,000 Full Court Bracket Buster
KSNT Auto Racing Challenge Sponsored By Blind Tiger Brewery and Restaurant
KSNT Equifest Ticket Sweepstakes
KSNT Harlem Globetrotter Ticket Sweepstakes
KSNT Turkey Day Sweepstakes
2018 NFL Picke’m Challenge
Home For The Holidays
More Contest Completion
KSNT Contests – Past Winners
More Contest Completion
Trending Stories
Seaman High School coach charged with sexual exploitation of minors
The latest coronavirus numbers in Kansas
Video in Black man’s suffocation shows cops put hood on him
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes gets engaged to girlfriend Brittany Matthews at Arrowhead
Crews dig up Topeka grave of cold case murder victim
Video