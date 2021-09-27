KSNT Stay-cation Sweepstakes Sponsored by Prairie Band Casino & Resort

TOPEKA (KSNT) - After getting approval from the state governor, many pharmacies around Topeka like Hy-Vee Pharmacy have started to provide COVID-19 booster shots.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly approved the distribution of the Pfizer booster vaccines on Friday, and that's when Hy-Vee Pharmacy off of Wanamaker Road started rolling out the boosters. Their store director, Jordan Eslick, said that the pharmacy has had the boosters for a few weeks, but held off on distributing them until they received approval from the CDC and the governor. Eslick said that he has seen quite a lot of people coming in since they started the boosters.