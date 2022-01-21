Valentine’s Day Sweepstakes sponsored by Topeka Symphony Orchestra

TOPEKA (KSNT) - A resident at the Lansing Correctional Facility who died on Thursday has tested positive for COVID-19, making it the 23rd COVID-19 related death for the Kansas Department of Corrections.

According to a recent press release from the Kansas Office of the Governor, the resident who died was a 90-year-old man with underlying medical conditions. He had been incarcerated at Lansing since 2015 for aggravated indecent liberties with a child. His personal information will not be released due to confidentiality laws and the privacy of his family.