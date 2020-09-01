Hundreds of Northeast Kansas animals find permanent homes with virtual adoptions

Northeast Kansans brought home hundreds of furry friends from local shelters, in a combined effort with KSNT News to participate in Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive this August. (KSNT file photo)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Northeast Kansans brought home hundreds of furry friends from local shelters, in a combined effort with KSNT News to participate in Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive this August.

KSNT helped six local shelters adopt out stray animals through the Clear the Shelters campaign. Locally 814 animals found permanent homes.

The following shelters found homes for hundreds of strays:

Lawrence Humane Society – 356

Helping Hands Humane Society – 261

Heart of Jackson Humane society – 8

Junction City/Geary County Animal Shelter – 50

Clay County Animal Rescue & Education Center – 10

T Russell Reitz Animal Shelter – 129

To facilitate and practice safe social distancing measures, the campaign featured month-long “Adopt & Donate” efforts and virtual pet adoptions. The campaign ran from Aug. 1 through Aug. 31, 2020.

KSNT takes part annually with other NBC and Telemundo television stations to find homes for pets with the Clear The Shelters initiative. The effort has facilitated more than 410,000 shelter pet adoptions across the United States.