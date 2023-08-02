Soul Food: A Day In The Life of a Shelter Volunteer
CTS Participating Shelters
Clay Center
Clay County Animal Rescue & Education Center, Inc.
109 4th St., Clay Center KS 67432
(785) 777-2522
$75 adoptions all month. On Saturdays, adopters can Spin-the-Wheel for prizes. Aug 26th Special event with adoption fees waived for pre-approved applicants.
Holton
Heart of Jackson Humane Society
P.O. Box 126, Holton KS 66436
(785) 364-5156
Free collars and accessories with adoptions.
Junction City
Junction City/Geary County Animal Shelter
2424 N Jackson St., Junction City KS 66441
(785) 238-1359
Month long special: $10 adoptions for dogs & cat (puppies & kittens included).
Lawrence
Lawrence Humane Society
1805 E. 19th Street, Lawrence KS 66046
(785) 843-6835
Manhattan
Russell Reitz Animal Shelter
605 Levee Drive, Manhattan, KS 66502
(785) 587-2783
Month long special: Kittens buy 1 get 1 half off. Adult Dogs $50, Adult Cats $25.
Topeka
Helping Hands Humane Society, Inc
5720 SW 21st Street, Topeka KS 66604
(785) 817-4010
Month long special: $0 dogs and $25 cats.
Helping Hands Event #2 (Offsite event)
3149 S Kansas Ave, Topeka, KS 66611
Special event Aug 19th @ Sharp Honda
Northeast Kansas Animal Welfare Foundation / Second Chance Animal Refuge Society
4021 SW 10th Ave. #334 Topeka, KS 66604
(316) 727-4858
Special event Aug 12th @ Bullfrogs
Valley Falls
Jefferson County Humane Society
15295 K4 Hwy, Valley Falls 66088
(785) 945-6600
Month long special: Adult cats & dogs half price.
Special event on Aug 26th starting at 1pm with food and activities.