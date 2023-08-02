Clay Center

Clay County Animal Rescue & Education Center, Inc.

109 4th St., Clay Center KS 67432

(785) 777-2522

$75 adoptions all month. On Saturdays, adopters can Spin-the-Wheel for prizes. Aug 26th Special event with adoption fees waived for pre-approved applicants.

Holton

Heart of Jackson Humane Society

P.O. Box 126, Holton KS 66436

(785) 364-5156

Free collars and accessories with adoptions.

Junction City

Junction City/Geary County Animal Shelter

2424 N Jackson St., Junction City KS 66441

(785) 238-1359

Month long special: $10 adoptions for dogs & cat (puppies & kittens included).

Lawrence

Lawrence Humane Society

1805 E. 19th Street, Lawrence KS 66046

(785) 843-6835

Manhattan

Russell Reitz Animal Shelter

605 Levee Drive, Manhattan, KS 66502

(785) 587-2783

Month long special: Kittens buy 1 get 1 half off. Adult Dogs $50, Adult Cats $25.

Topeka

Helping Hands Humane Society, Inc

5720 SW 21st Street, Topeka KS 66604

(785) 817-4010

Month long special: $0 dogs and $25 cats.

Helping Hands Event #2 (Offsite event)

3149 S Kansas Ave, Topeka, KS 66611

Special event Aug 19th @ Sharp Honda

Northeast Kansas Animal Welfare Foundation / Second Chance Animal Refuge Society

4021 SW 10th Ave. #334 Topeka, KS 66604

(316) 727-4858

Special event Aug 12th @ Bullfrogs

Valley Falls

Jefferson County Humane Society

15295 K4 Hwy, Valley Falls 66088

(785) 945-6600

Month long special: Adult cats & dogs half price.

Special event on Aug 26th starting at 1pm with food and activities.