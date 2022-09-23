Follow the hard-working staff at the Dumb Friends League in Denver, CO as they care for their animals with the help of Hill’s Pet Nutrition.
These Caring Shelter Vets Help Animals In Need
by: Clear the Shelters
Participating Shelters
Clay County Animal Rescue and Education Center
- $75 off adoptions all month
- Waived fees for pre-approved applicants on Aug 27th (10a-12p only)
- Waive all fees on Aug 27th
- Free collar and leash/collar on Aug 27th
- Free cardboard cat carrier on Aug 27th
- 50% off all pets all month
Jefferson County Humane Society
- 50% off all pets all month long
Junction City/Geary County Animal Shelter
- Reduced fees
- $10 fee for dogs and cats
T Russell Reitz Animal Shelter
- Adult cats $25, Kittens $50
- Adult dogs $25, Puppies $100