Exploring Kansas: How to plan your trip

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Whether it is with family or friends, exploring Kansas can provide what you are looking for – excitement, relaxation, fun, adventure, culture, and exercise for the mind and body. No matter what kind of trip interests you, it starts with a few simple steps.

First, visit TravelKS.com, the website that is organized to help you plan your visit. It includes a comprehensive list of things to do, events, places to stay, and restaurants.

As you explore the website, click on the heart image of the places and events you are interested in exploring. Clicking on the heart adds the listing to your travel plan. You can see the items you’ve added by clicking “My Plan” at the top of the page.

If you would prefer to flip through the pages of a travel guide and browse a map, you can request one be mailed to you by filling in the form on the TravelKS website. The site offers several options, including the Kansas Official Travel Guide 2020, Byway Guide, Outdoor Guide, Kansas State Park Guide, Hunting Packet, and Kansas Bicycle Map.

Visitors driving across the state may also want to stop at one of the two state-owned Travel Information Centers. They offer maps, brochures, safety tips and directions. One is in Belle Plaine, the other is in Goodland. There are also 21 community-owned travel centers.

Weather is also an important factor in planning trips around Kansas. Check KSNT’s Storm Track website or download the KSNT StormTrack app to your smartphone or tablet so you can always have a forecast and radar at your fingertips.

The state also offers a way to check for road conditions and roadwork on Kansas roads. Visit KanDrive.org.