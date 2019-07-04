Keep Your Local KSNT (NBC) and KTMJ (FOX)

DIRECTV and/or AT&T U-verse subscribers no longer have access to KSNT (NBC) & KTMJ (FOX). Contact DIRECTV and AT&T U-versetoday at 800-288-2020 and tell DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse to “Bring back my KSNT (NBC) & KTMJ (FOX)!”

DIRECTV / AT&T U-verse Customer Service – 800-288-2020 / 800-531-5000

Q: What is happening?

A: DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse subscribers no longer have access to KSNT & KTMJ station as of midnight CST on July 3, 2019. DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse

has/have yet to reach a new distribution agreement to allow the cable television provider the right to continue to air your favorite new stories around the Northeast Kansas area.

A: We were negotiating, and offered multiple times to extend our current deal while we vigorously attempted to provide both sides more time to reach a fair agreement. Unfortunately, DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse continued to deny our request and that is why your service was abruptly interrupted.

Q: What other programming could I miss?

A: You no longer have access to your local news, emergency service updates and your favorite shows such as the Sunday Night Football, This is Us, The Voice, the Women’s World Cup Finals on July 7th, NFL on FOX, including Thursday Night Football, the Primetime Emmy Awards and the new season of The Masked Singer.

Q: Where will KSNT & KTMJ programming still be available?

A: No other cable or satellite company is affected; only DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse customers have had their favorite news, comedies, dramas, and sports taken away. Other providers are available including DISH (855-898-6730) and over-the-air with digital antenna.

Q: What can I do about this situation?

A: You have choices. Call 800-288-2020 and demand they bring back your favorite local news source! You can also contact other local providers – including DISH (855-898-6730) – and switch to make sure you are treated fairly and get the programming you want.