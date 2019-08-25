Former Wildcat makes first trip to end zone in NFL, gives ball to son

While the Chiefs may have lost to the 49ers in their third pre-season game of the year, it was a special night for one former K-State Wildcat.

Byron Pringle got into the end zone for the first time in the NFL.

“It means a lot especially, Kansas City, have a lot of Wildcats fans here and always support me,” Pringle said. “I was screaming out ‘Wildcats’ when I was running in and off the field, so it’s great to have fans follow me from Kansas State to Kansas City.”

Pringle says he’s giving the ball to his son.

