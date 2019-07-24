Topeka mayor weighs in on Metro Bike’s possibility of leaving

KSNT News was first to report about Topeka Metro's plan to get rid of the bikes if more money isn't raised.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – KSNT News was first to report about Topeka Metro’s plan to get rid of the bikes if more money isn’t raised. This caused alarm for people not wanting them to leave.

The bikes were never set up to make a profit and cost around $300,000 a year to maintain.

A spokesperson for Topeka Metro says the riders only cover about a third of that cost so they plan to cut the program this November. Mayor Michelle De La Isla said she supports the bike program and wants it to stay.

“I do feel like the bikes add to our community and amazing quality of life,” De La Isla said. “It bridges the gap inequity in the sense that individuals that do not have a vehicle, they’re able to use the bus and connect that last mile from the bus and get to where they need to get.”

The mayor went on to ask for the Topeka Metro board to listen to the public’s outcry and find other ways to save money.