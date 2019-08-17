Victim in serious condition after being shot, ran over by car in southwest Topeka

Topeka Police are investigating after a shooting at The Lazy Toad Bar Saturday morning.

Officers responded to southwest Topeka bar just after 2 a.m. Saturday.

The bar is located in the Fairlawn Plaza at 5331 SW 22nd Place.

Police found the victim in the parking lot. Officers say he was shot at at least once, and also ran over by a car.

His injuries are serious but non-life threatening.

Police say they do not have a suspect at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation and we are in close contact with Topeka Police. KSNT News will update this story as more information becomes available.

