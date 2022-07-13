TOPEKA (KSNT) – Mail ballots for the primary election in Kansas are being sent out starting today. Shawnee County Election Commissioner Andrew Howell joined 27 News Wednesday morning to tell us more.

This year’s primary election is different than most with the abortion amendment vote. Howell explained who will be eligible to vote in this year’s primary election.

Photo from Shawnee County Election Office

The Shawnee County Election Office is still looking for election workers. For more information, you can call (785) 251-5900.

The Primary Election in Kansas is Tuesday, August 2. Polls open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 7:00 p.m.