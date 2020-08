TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Amanda Adkins has won the Republican primary for Kansas’ 3rd Congressional district in Kansas.

Adkins beats Adrienne Vallejo Foster, Sara Hart Weir, Mike Beehler, and Tom Love. She will now face incumbent Democratic representative Sharice Davids.

The Overland Park native has already raised $3.8 million for her re-election campaign.

For a breakdown of vote numbers in all races, visit KSNT’s election results page.