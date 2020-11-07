Associated Press projects voters choose Joe Biden to be 46th US president

WASHINGTON (KSNT) – Former Vice President Joe Biden is now projected to win the presidential election Saturday morning over President Donald Trump, according to the Associated Press.

America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country.



The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not.



I will keep the faith that you have placed in me. pic.twitter.com/moA9qhmjn8 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 7, 2020

Voters opted for Biden’s premise as a veteran politician over Trump’s unorthodox handling of the presidency as a rebellious newcomer. The win comes after days of uncertainty with no clear winner Tuesday night. Michigan, a key state for Biden, brought him just shy of the 270 electoral votes to win Wednesday evening, but the Trump campaign also filed a lawsuit to contest additional votes counted after Election Day in the northern state. It was the Associated Press’s final call of Pennsylvania in favor of Biden Saturday that brought the race to an end.

Biden said he was “honored and humbled by the trust the American people have placed” in him.

In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted. Proving once again, that democracy beats deep in the heart of America. With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation. It’s time for America to unite. And to heal. We are the United States of America. And there’s nothing we can’t do, if we do it together. President-elect Joe Biden

Trump also gave a statement as projections indicated Biden would win the election:

We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don’t want the truth to be exposed. The simple fact is this election is far from over. Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor. In Pennsylvania, for example, our legal observers were not permitted meaningful access to watch the counting process. Legal votes decide who is president, not the news media. Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated. The American People are entitled to an honest election: that means counting all legal ballots, and not counting any illegal ballots. This is the only way to ensure the public has full confidence in our election. It remains shocking that the Biden campaign refuses to agree with this basic principle and wants ballots counted even if they are fraudulent, manufactured, or cast by ineligible or deceased voters. Only a party engaged in wrongdoing would unlawfully keep observers out of the count room – and then fight in court to block their access. President Donald Trump

The weeks leading up to the general election saw heavy campaigning from both the GOP incumbent and Democratic hopeful. Trump and Biden sparred on topics like America’s oil industry, accusations of corruption on both sides, immigrant children at the U.S.-Mexico border and a national plan for handling the coronavirus pandemic. Biden campaigned on promises including a clean energy future, strict coronavirus protocols and raising taxes. Trump touted a recovering economy, a coming vaccine and also downplayed the effects of the virus after having it himself.

Biden served as a U.S. senator in Delaware for 36 years, and was known as the sixth-youngest senator in American History. In 2009, the senator’s tenure came to a close when he joined Barack Obama in the Oval Office. Trump, a celebrity businessman and real estate mogul, ran on star power and managerial know-how. He first campaigned for president in 2000, then successfully in 2016.

The Democrats’ winning candidate formerly served on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and eventually became the committees chairman. He also chaired the Senate Judiciary Committee from 1987 to 1995. As vice president, Biden helped pass the 2010 Tax Relief Act in addition to leading the Gun Violence Task Force following Sandy Hook.

The win also means Vice President Mike Pence will step aside for Biden’s running mate, Kamala Harris. A former presidential candidate herself, she now becomes the first female vice president in U.S. history.

Visit KSNT’s election results page for a breakdown of vote counts between the two candidates. Stay with KSNT for more updates from Your Local Election Headquarters.