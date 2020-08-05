Barbara Bollier wins Democratic primary for U.S. Senate in landslide

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Barbara Bollier won the Democratic primary vote for U.S. Senate against Robert Tillman in a landslide victory.

Bollier will run against the winner of the Republican primary. Front-runners Tuesday evening include Roger Marshall, Kris Kobach, Bob Hamilton and Dave Lindstrom.

After retiring from her medical practice, she ran for public office and went on to serve in the Kansas Legislature for 11 years. She spent three terms in the Kansas House of Representatives from 2009 to 2016, and served one term in the Kansas Senate from 2016 to 2020.

