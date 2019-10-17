Barry Grissom drops out of race for U.S. Senate

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Three months after launching his campaign, former U.S. Attorney Barry Grissom announced Thursday he’s dropping out of the race for U.S. Senate.

Grissom said he’s now endorsing Barbara Bollier, who announced Wednesday that she’s running for the U.S. Senate next year as a Democrat.

“Working to win our U.S. Senate seat for the first time in more than 80 years has always been a mission that’s bigger than just me and I know a drawn-out primary would be harmful to our fight,” Grissom said. “I’ve come to believe the most important thing I can do to help us win this race is to step aside and ask for all those that want to challenge Kansas’ status quo to unite with me in supporting Barbara Bollier.”

Along with Bollier, Manhattan Mayor Pro Tem Usha Reddi is also running as a Democrat. Republican contenders include Kansas Senate President Susan Wagle, western Kansas congressman Roger Marshall and immigration hardliner Kris Kobach.