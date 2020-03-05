KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is planning a visit to Kansas City next week.

The Vermont Senator announced plans to hold a rally Monday at 1 p.m. at the Midland Theatre.

The announcement comes after Vice President Joe Biden announced a plan to visit the World War I Museum and Memorial this Saturday.

Missouri’s presidential primary is Tuesday, March 10.

The event with Senator Sanders is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required, but attendees are encouraged to RSVP.

Entry to the event is first come, first served with doors opening at 11:30 a.m.

