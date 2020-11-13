Biden wins Arizona, 9 days after the election

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – NBC News has now projected that Joe Biden will win the state of Arizona, nine days after the election.

This is the first time Arizona has elected a Democrat for President since 1996.

Biden will win Arizona’s 11 Electoral college votes, bringing his total to 290 compared to Trump’s 217.

A by-hand recount of election ballots is still underway in Georgia. The Margin between the two in Georgia is just over 14,000 votes.

NBC News projected Biden won the election last Saturday, Nov. 7.