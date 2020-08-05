Brian Hill reelected as Shawnee County Sheriff

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Current Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill has beat back a challenge from Tony Weingartner, the assistant director of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation in Tuesday evening’s election.

Brian Hill ran on the initiatives he implemented over the last year for the sheriff’s department, including adding drone pilots and operations, and proximity dispatch with GPS. He took over as sheriff in March 2019 after the governor appointed Herman Jones as the new Kansas Highway Patrol superintendent.

Assistant Director Weingartner ran for the office with a stance that his knowledge of trends would help solve crime problems in Shawnee County. However, voters sided with incumbent Hill and his existing work in the community.

Visit KSNT’s election results page for a breakdown of vote counts between the two candidates. Stay with KSNT for more updates from Your Local Election Headquarters.