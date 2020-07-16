Carol Brewer – Democrat for Kansas House, District 98

Responses are from the candidates and have not been edited.

Biographical Information:

Senior with the Expert Team @ T-Mobile, WSU: Social Work Program, Colorado Tech; Criminal Justice, Volunteer with Carl Brewer for City Council & Mayor Campaign, Volunteer and Treasure for KC Ohaebosim for State Representative, Volunteer for Donald Betts, Volunteer for Betty Arnold for County Commissioner

Personal Information:

4 Adult Children, 9 Grandchildren

Campaign website/Facebook/Social Media:

Facebook.com/Brewer4StateRep

What is your response to the Black Lives Matter movement?

The black lives matter movement is an awareness movement. There have been many people that are not black or brown and don’t live in a system or world where their livelihood is based on the color of their skin. While all lives do matter, black lives are suffering at alarming rates and only since this BLM movement has arisen that i have seen other races notice there is definitely an issue that needs to be addressed. Unfortunately, our country was built to function in a way that shows racism and the extreme marginalize concern for people that are black, brown, or colored as you may call it, has always remained the same. Black lives matter because the reality is statistics show a disproportionate amount of police brutality, mass incarceration and even healthcare racism. ignoring it doesn’t make it any less true. It is now to the point where we must confront racism so that our beautiful country can move forward and this can become a better country and nation of justice for all not some.

What do you think needs to be done to promote social and racial justice?

In order to promote social and racial Justice what first needs to be done is to recognize THERE IS AN ISSUE ! Evaluating policies in the area, community, or city which promote racial and social Justice is how you support it. Talking about Why it needs to be addressed in the community is how you tackle the issues along with creating policies to put in place and hold our leaders accountable that are choosing not to abide by the policies and procedures that are put in place to protect all.

Are you in favor of police reform? If so, what should it look like?

I am definitely in favor of police reform. Prosecuting officers who use excessive force and also requiring officers to report misconduct by peers is a start not to mention holding them accountable for the same behaviors if not reported is what should be happening. I am a strong supporter of body cameras in which are worn on an officer’s uniform at all times and can provide us with video footage of any type of interaction with citizens. Officers also need to be trained on how to deescalate any type of conflicts in order to avoid using any Force which may also lead too premature drawing/shooting and consistent training and educating officers in mental health.

Did you or do you support business shutdowns to control the spread of the coronavirus?

I do support business shutdowns to control the spread of coronavirus. There must be some type of funding for those businesses when they do shut down in order to continue to support them and keep them stable enough to be able to open up at a later date. I do think with the rise of numbers for the coronavirus recently our city is going to suffer if we continue to stay open and not protect our people.

Would you support another statewide shutdown if coronavirus cases continued to rise? If so, what are the factors that would lead you to that decision?

Yes, I do support another city wide shut down if the cases continue to rise as they have been. More and more people have become infected at record numbers and those numbers will continue to rise if we continue to go on the path we have been. Another shutdown may be much needed in order for numbers to decrease.

What do you think should be done to help the Kansas economy recover?

Kansas economy will recover. Our governor has worked hard to make sure that the best steps are taken in order for us to not suffer.We have the spark executive and steering committees in conjunction with the office of recovery team that are responsible for the Nationwide distribution of cares act funding and I trust my governor will make the best decisions for the state she loves and has committed herself to I stand behind her 110%.

Would you cut money for social services if it means lower taxes? Would you favor higher taxes for more social services?

I would be against putting money for social service even if it means lower taxes. currently our city is struggling our people in this city are suffering and if we were to cut money for social service means more of the people in our great City are going to suffer at the hands of us making decisions to cut the money and cut the services for them. social service agencies are put in place to help those in need and if they are not there where will our people turn.

What should Kansas do to balance its budget? Will you support budget cuts for schools?

I don’t support any budget cuts for schools. First we should not look to automatically increase or raise tax we should try and move our state’s money around, an example of that would be to put a stop on expansion projects for prisons and allocate that money to other areas tax definitely should not be increased through food sales tax in Kansas, as we still are one of the highest and should not place any more hardship on our children and families pockets than necessary.