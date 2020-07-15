Congressman Watkins’ competitors talk about his recent criminal charges

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – On Tuesday night all three candidates for Kansas’s second district congressional seat addressed the recent criminal charges against current congressman Steve Watkins.

Both of Watkins’ competitors had very different things to say about the charges against him.

When asked about the charges, Dennis Taylor sidestepped the question.

“I’ll leave it to the voters to decide what the District Attorney’s evidence it is, and how strong it is, and whether there should be some prosecution here and ultimate conviction,” Taylor said. “That’s not really what Congress is all about.”

Jake LaTurner, however, went on the attack.

“We need to put our best foot forward. Clearly our current congressman with three felony charges and a misdemeanor charge is not the person to do that,” LaTurner said. “It’s safe to say this is now a two person race.”

That prompted Congressman Steve Watkins to go on the defensive.

“This is very suspicious, seems highly political. We’ve cooperated with the District Attorney completely,” Watkins said. “I haven’t seen the charges. I simply know I look forward to clearing my name.”

LaTurner continued to push.

“Listen, I’ve got an 8 year old son named Joe. Sweet kid, smart, good kid. Sometimes he messes up and fudges the truth and I’ve got to say ‘Hey Joe take responsibility for what you’ve done, be honest.’ Steve Watkins needs to hear the same thing tonight,” LaTurner said.

Overall Watkins said he has faith the voters will back him.

“We have many, many polls that have me upward around 26 points ahead,” Watkins said. “That’s led to desperation and endless investigations, just like Donald Trump.”

The Shawnee County District Attorney who filed the charges against Watkins is a Republican.

However, Congressman Watkins said the district attorney shares a political consultant with Jake LaTurner, which he believes gives him an ulterior motive.