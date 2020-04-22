Coronavirus outbreak causing some uncertainty as officials plan for upcoming elections

TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls to cast their early ballots in the race for the Senate as well as the Governors seats. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — As we inch closer to election time, the coronavirus outbreak is creating some uncertainty for local election offices.

Election officials are trying to plan, not knowing whether social distancing measures will be in place.

Despite the uncertainty, Shawnee County’s Election Commissioner Andrew Howell said he expects voting will go on like normal.

“Probably the biggest single thing is making sure that you have enough time and that the rules don’t get changed at the last minute,” said Howell. “I don’t personally foresee the legislature changing the rules, so I think we’re still going to be using all three forms of voting.”

The primary election will take place in August and the general election will take place in November.