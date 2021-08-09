Dalinghaus wins school board race by draw

NEMAHA COUNTY (KSNT) – A winner has been declared in a school board race in Nemaha County.

In the August 3rd primary, the top two vote-getters were to advance to the November General Election. In the race for USD 115 School Board, Position 1, Amy Sudbeck won with 82 votes, followed by Doug Dalinghaus and John Howard each with 23 votes.

The vote total did not change from the primary as there were no provisional ballots and no other advance ballots returned by Aug. 6th.

To determine a winner, Nemaha County commissioners drew the winning name, Doug Dalinghaus, out of a hat at their commission meeting Monday morning.