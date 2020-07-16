Daniel Wasylk – Republican for Kansas House, District 70

Responses are from the candidates and have not been edited.

Biographical Information:

Businessman

Personal Information:

I’ve been married for over 20 years and have 3 children. We have all grown up in this area and continue to call it home.

Campaign website/Facebook/Social Media:

What is your response to the Black Lives Matter movement?

I agree with the sentiment that Black Lives Matter. Recent events have clearly shown that all of us (myself included) need to do a better job of understanding that we have a lot of work to do in this area. Racism has not been eliminated yet. We must stay vigilant and fight for everybody, regardless of ethnicity.

What do you think needs to be done to promote social and racial justice?

We all do it, we judge people by their appearance before we speak to them. This must stop. I will be speaking with and learning from my friends of color on how they feel issues in this community would be best approached. Let’s first work to find out what their problems are so we can best help them.

Are you in favor of police reform? If so, what should it look like?

Not only police reform but reform of the entire criminal justice system. People that have been handed a position of power believe they are above the law. We have to put procedures and rules in place to hold these people accountable for their choices. I believe that our Sheriff’s department is doing a TREMENDOUS job, but there is always room for improvement and we should not shy away from that fact.

Did you or do you support business shutdowns to control the spread of the coronavirus?

I do not and never have supported so called business shutdowns. All of the major retailers were business as usual throughout the whole pandemic, while all of the small business owners were forced to shut down. Businesses should have the right to make their own decision if they stay open or not, and whether they choose to have masks or not. The government should have nothing to do with small businesses.

Would you support another statewide shutdown if coronavirus cases continued to rise? If so, what are the factors that would lead you to that decision?

Obviously not. Each adult chooses what is right for them at any certain moment. If they think they can social distance and are happy with that, then do what you choose. If you are a person that doesn’t want to be around people that don’t practice social distancing or wear a mask, then protect yourself by whatever means necessary. Schools are a bit of a different case in my opinion, as keeping the kids as well as faculty safe is a huge priority.

What do you think should be done to help the Kansas economy recover?

We all need to get back to work as soon as it is safe. What is safe, nobody really knows yet. If you own a business and believe you can practice this safely, then get back to work. The governor or the legislation does not know better than you when it comes to your own business. It’s also time to get overdue legislation passed to bring in more cash. This would include passing the use of medical marijuana, and fully legalizing sports gambling. The economy would not only recover, but skyrocket!

Would you cut money for social services if it means lower taxes? Would you favor higher taxes for more social services?

If it comes to this, yes. Lower taxes for working Kansans should always be our goal. Social services are used by a small percentage of Kansans compared to those who do not require help. We need to go out and fight for jobs, rather than wait for something to fall in our laps.

What should Kansas do to balance its budget? Will you support budget cuts for schools?

I have never and will never support budget cuts for schools. This does nothing but cripple our economy in the long run. If anything; especially in times like these, our great Kansas schools need more funding than ever before! As a father of 3 children in the public school system and a husband to a teacher, I see what school means to all sides. Balancing our budget is an issue that cannot be solved easily. Our State legislature has led us into this hole that we must now try and navigate out of. Our ranching and agricultural communities need to be our #1 priority in terms of leading our state back to financial stability. I am disappointed that there were not more questions involving this area.