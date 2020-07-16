David Lindstrom – Republican for U.S. Senate

Responses are from the candidates and have not been edited.

Dave Lindstrom is a lifelong businessman and former defensive end for the Kansas City Chiefs, he has the kind of unique background voters – and Republicans – are looking for in their next U.S. Senator.

After playing nine years in the NFL, seven with the Chiefs, Dave chose to leave the league and started his journey in the business world that saw him engage as a real estate associate, a registered broker and a developer, owner and operator of several successful Burger King restaurants in Overland Park, Louisburg and Kansas City. Seeking to build on his business success, Dave’s involvement and leadership in Kansas Special Olympics, countless charities and community associations have all impressed upon him the necessity to help others.

Dave’s focus in the United States Senate will be no different. A conservative, pro-growth, pro-job Republican, Dave will work with those who believe that an individual’s best chance of success is a good quality education and the prospect of solid employment. Jobs and entrepreneurship are the foundations of success in any society. Sadly, there are those in Washington who believe that subservience to the federal government is where the future lies, a prospect seemingly impossible just a few years ago.

While fighting for those jobs of the future and protecting the farming communities of Kansas, Dave will also work to ensure that our national security and our Armed Forces continue to be the best in the world. Part of having a real national security starts with a wall on our southern border and immigration policies that reward those who follow the rules. As a father, Dave is also committed to a culture of life in our society and believes that those who continue to push for late-term abortions, even after birth, must be stopped.

Republicans in Kansas deserve a commonsense, focused and successful business leader as their next nominee for the United States Senate. Dave Lindstrom will bring that real-world experience based in Kansas, not in Washington, into play every day. A conservative who believes that our country’s best days lie ahead of us, not behind us.

Wife – Mary

Daughters – Halee and Adrienne

LindstromForSenate.com

Facebook.com/LindstromForSenate

Twitter at @LindstromforKS

What is your response to the Black Lives Matter movement?

The intent of the Black Lives Matters movement and the way in which the message is delivered contradict one another. Yes, black lives matter. But so do the lives of the unborn – black unborn babies are aborted at a higher rate. It is heartbreaking that in their mission statement they aim to destroy the nuclear family.

What do you think needs to be done to promote social and racial justice?

Teach our children to respect one another, and there is no better way to do that than by leading by example ourselves.

Are you in favor of police reform? If so, what should it look like?

I’m in favor of holding people responsible for their actions. This includes holding bad police offices responsible and rewarding the good ones. Increasing proper training for situations and allowing private investigations into situations where there is possible wrongdoing. We also need to open the door for better communication between law enforcement agencies.

What are your thoughts on how the U.S. has responded to the coronavirus pandemic? What would you want to be done differently?

It’s easy to criticize after the fact on what could have been done better in response to a pandemic. Trump had the best interests of hard-working Americans at heart with what he has done. While Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi took this as an opportunity to promote socialism and government control. We need Americans to be able to get back to work, cut the red tape holding them back, and get our economy back on track.

Do you support more stimulus money? If so, how should Congress pay for the stimulus?

No. Open the economy. More stimulus money will lead to inflation and devalue the dollar even more.

What are the top 3 things you think deserve your immediate attention in Washington and what action would you take on them, including how you’d compromise with members of the other party?

Term limits, repealing the ACA, and the economy.

Do you believe our healthcare system needs to be reformed? If so, what will you do to change it?

Yes. We need to repeal the ACA and allow the free market to do its job.

Give us your stance on gun control/2nd Amendment rights.

The right to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.

Do you think we need immigration reform and what changes would you support?

Yes. We need to build the wall, stop rewarding illegal aliens, and streamline our legal immigration process.

What steps would you support to strengthen the nation’s security?

Strengthen our borders and support our military.

What are your thoughts on climate change? What should Congress do about it, if anything?

First of all, there are contradictory scientific studies in regard to climate change, while our climate does change do to natural and manmade reasons – I have not bought into the socialist fear agenda pushing mandates to combat unproven theories. That said, regardless of any issue I always believe that we need to be good stewards of our local communities, cities, states, nation and the world – which is not limited to climate change. It is our duty to work to leave the world a better place for our children and grandchildren.

Would you vote in favor of spending bills that add to the deficit?

No.