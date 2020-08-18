De La Isla, LaTurner agree to KSNT debate

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The two candidates facing off for Kansas’ second district congress seat have agreed to a live debate, which will be broadcast across eastern Kansas.

Michelle De La Isla and Jake LaTurner will face off in the live debate scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 14. The debate will air on KSNT in Topeka, KSNF in Joplin and Fox4KC.com in Kansas City. Dr. Bob Beatty, KSNT News political analyst, will moderate.

De La Isla, the Democrat in the race, is the current Topeka mayor. LaTurner, the Republican, is currently our state’s treasurer.

The two are vying for the seat currently held by Congressman Steve Watkins, a Republican who lost to LaTurner in the primary. Local prosecutors charged him with felony voter fraud just 45 minutes before a July debate between Watkins and LaTurner at the KSNT News studios.

This is the first televised debate that has been announced for any political race in Kansas.