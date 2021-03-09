Derek Schmidt joins KSNT News to talk about race for Kansas governor

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced Tuesday he’s running for governor.

He joined KSNT News live in the studio to talk about his decision to run and what his strategy will be to win over voters.

His announcement came just days after former Governor Jeff Colyer announced he would also be running.

Schmidt, former governor Jeff Colyer and businessman Chase LaPorte are part of the Republican ticket so far. Governor Laura Kelly said she will seek a second term.

You can watch the full interview with Schmidt above.