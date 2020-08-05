Dietrich beats Rucker to move from house to senate

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Brenda Dietrich could jump from the Kansas House of Representatives to the Senate, ousting the GOP incumbent Eric Rucker.

Both candidates commented that the campaign trail was more difficult this year; the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing created new challenges for door-to-door meet-and-greets with voters. Despite this, Dietrich found favor with Republican voters in Tuesday evening’s election. She is no stranger to the state legislature, as District 52’s representative in the Kansas House since 2017. Rucker, appointed in 2018 as the District 20 state senator, could not find the voter power to make it to a second term.

Dietrich will take on Democratic candidate Rachel Willis in the Nov. 3 general election. Willis is the sole Democratic candidate for the Kansas State Senate, and won her primary by default.

Visit KSNT’s election results page for a breakdown of vote counts between the two candidates. Stay with KSNT for more updates from Your Local Election Headquarters.