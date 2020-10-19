Early in-person voting starts in Shawnee County Monday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Voters can start early voting in-person in Shawnee County on Monday.

The Shawnee County Election Office at 3420 SW Van Buren in Topeka will start opening from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. to give voters more time to cast their ballot.

More than half of Shawnee County voters voted early, either by mail or in person, during the 2020 Primary Election.

Shawnee County Election Commissioner Andrew Howell said they will have similar safety procedures in place during the general election.

“We’re asking people to wear masks.” Howell said. “We’ve got additional safety panels up so that our workers have some level of protection as well as the public. We’re going to use hand sanitizer. We’re actually going to be wiping everything down every 15 minutes.”

Howell said they expect the office to be busy during the first day of voting but, he said election workers will try to keep lines down to 10 minutes or less.

He said voters should come between 10:00 am and 11:00 a.m. or 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. to avoid crowds.

The Shawnee County Election Office will have these expanded hours weekdays through October 30. Voters will also have between 8:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. on November 2 to vote in person before election day.

Starting Monday, Shawnee County will also start deploying mobile drop box locations for mail-in ballots. There will be a permanent one in the Mainline Printing parking lot at the corner of Croix Street and Kansas Avenue.

There will also be mobile drop boxes traveling to 10 locations across Shawnee County.

The mobile drop box schedule is posted below.