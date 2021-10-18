Early voting begins across Kansas; How secure is it?

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Cities across the state are beginning to vote, but how safe really is the election process?

After the reliability of voting was put into question last year, it’s understandable to question if your vote is protected. For Shawnee County, the election commissioner has made transparency the top priority heading into the upcoming municipal election.

For vote counting verification, the county is required to audit its system in every election. The equipment will be tested before and after election day, where the public has the opportunity to verify the machines are working properly. Additionally, the tabulation process isn’t connected to the internet. Meaning, there is no way to hack into any system to influence where votes go.

“We have checks and balances set up, sometimes three and four layers of it, to make sure every vote is counted and only duly cast votes are counted,” Assistant Elections Commissioner Jake Fisher said.

For the next two weeks – the Shawnee County election office is open for early voting. From 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. you can stop by to vote in person or drop off your mail-in ballot. Election day is Nov. 2.