Ed Berger – Republican for Kansas Senate, District 34

Past President Berger Training and Consulting, BA, MA, Wichita State University, EdD Kansas State University, Past President Hutchinson Community College, Past Chair Board Hutchinson Regional Medical Center

Married to Carol 49 years, two adult sons

BergerForKansas.com

What is your response to the Black Lives Matter movement?

The movement is somewhat similar to the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960’s. Social issues tend to simmer until a cataclysmic event elevates the issue to a crisis of awareness

What do you think needs to be done to promote social and racial justice?

Always education which hopefully will bring about a greater understanding of both overt issues that need to be addressed as well as those covert social issues that we may not be as aware of. After awareness a concerted effort needs to take place to move the issue forward with a plan of action

Are you in favor of police reform? If so, what should it look like?

The best way to initiate the improvement of policing is to have a detailed process of personality screening for officers to determine if they have the personality that is a fit with their responsibilities. Then continuous sensitivity training as well as skill training necessary for the position

Did you or do you support business shutdowns to control the spread of the coronavirus?

It seems as though we picked winners and losers. The small business was often shut down while the big box stores remained open. Manufacturers were tagged as either essential or non essential which seemed somewhat subjective

Would you support another statewide shutdown if coronavirus cases continued to rise? If so, what are the factors that would lead you to that decision?

I would support stronger enforcement of social distancing and masking before shutting down the economy.

What do you think should be done to help the Kansas economy recover?

I think the Kansas economy is on the way to recovery. Supply chain issues seem to be a barrier to making the necessary progress.

Would you cut money for social services if it means lower taxes? Would you favor higher taxes for more social services?

I think that we have the proper balance currently. With the economy like it is I feel that increasing taxes is not appropriate.

What should Kansas do to balance its budget? Will you support budget cuts for schools?

I am one of those who is optimistic about the economy and the budget. Revenues seem to be doing as projected. Any budget cuts should be done strategically.