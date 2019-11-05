Election Day 2019: Northeast Kansas voting guide

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Tuesday marks the opportunity for voters in Northeast Kansas to make their voices heard. KSNT News has gathered a list of steps to make sure you can make yours heard, too.
The ballot boxes are stacked with local position openings, potential new tax hikes, and a constitutional amendment for the state of Kansas. These include:
- Brown County half-cent sales tax
- Junction City renewal for one-cent sales tax used on debt-relief
- Marshall County half-cent sales tax for Community Memorial Healthcare Center
- Burlingame half-cent sales tax
- Manhattan 0.3 percent sales tax increase
- Eskridge one percent retail sales tax
- Topeka City Council – Districts 2, 4, 6 and 8
- Emporia City Commission
- Junction City Commission
- Manhattan City Commission
- Marysville Mayor
- USD 378 bond
- USD 253 Emporia bond
- USD 322 bond
KSNT News will have voting results for the issues listed above on our Local Election Headquarters page. Polls across Northeast Kansas opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m.
Voter registration closed on October 15, so you must have been registered before then to vote. To make sure you can take part in voting today:
- Visit ksvotes.org to confirm you are registered to vote.
- Once voter registration is confirmed, click here to get a full preview of your ballot and your polling location.
- Visit the polling location shown in the above step before 7 p.m. and cast your vote.
Political Analyst Bob Beatty will join KSNT News at 5 and 10 p.m. to share insight into the election results.