Election Day 2019: Northeast Kansas voting guide

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Tuesday marks the opportunity for voters in Northeast Kansas to make their voices heard. KSNT News has gathered a list of steps to make sure you can make yours heard, too.

The ballot boxes are stacked with local position openings, potential new tax hikes, and a constitutional amendment for the state of Kansas. These include:

Brown County half-cent sales tax

Junction City renewal for one-cent sales tax used on debt-relief

Marshall County half-cent sales tax for Community Memorial Healthcare Center

Burlingame half-cent sales tax

Manhattan 0.3 percent sales tax increase

Eskridge one percent retail sales tax

Topeka City Council – Districts 2, 4, 6 and 8

Emporia City Commission

Junction City Commission

Manhattan City Commission

Marysville Mayor

USD 378 bond

USD 253 Emporia bond

USD 322 bond

KSNT News will have voting results for the issues listed above on our Local Election Headquarters page. Polls across Northeast Kansas opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m.

Voter registration closed on October 15, so you must have been registered before then to vote. To make sure you can take part in voting today:

Visit ksvotes.org to confirm you are registered to vote. Once voter registration is confirmed, click here to get a full preview of your ballot and your polling location. Visit the polling location shown in the above step before 7 p.m. and cast your vote.

Political Analyst Bob Beatty will join KSNT News at 5 and 10 p.m. to share insight into the election results.