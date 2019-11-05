Election Day 2019: Northeast Kansas voting guide

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Tuesday marks the opportunity for voters in Northeast Kansas to make their voices heard. KSNT News has gathered a list of steps to make sure you can make yours heard, too.

The ballot boxes are stacked with local position openings, potential new tax hikes, and a constitutional amendment for the state of Kansas. These include:

KSNT News will have voting results for the issues listed above on our Local Election Headquarters page. Polls across Northeast Kansas opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m.

Voter registration closed on October 15, so you must have been registered before then to vote. To make sure you can take part in voting today:

  1. Visit ksvotes.org to confirm you are registered to vote.
  2. Once voter registration is confirmed, click here to get a full preview of your ballot and your polling location.
  3. Visit the polling location shown in the above step before 7 p.m. and cast your vote.

Political Analyst Bob Beatty will join KSNT News at 5 and 10 p.m. to share insight into the election results.

