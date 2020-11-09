Election workers conducting 2020 General Election audit in Shawnee County

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Election workers in Shawnee County will be conducting an audit of the 2020 General Election Monday morning.

Kansas law requires counties to audit three contested races and one percent of voting precincts.

This year, Shawnee County will be auditing nine precincts: three for a federal race, three for a state race, and three for a county race. The precincts are chosen at random.

The federal and state races are selected by the Kansas Secretary of State’s Office.

The county race is selected by the county election office.

This year, Shawnee County is auditing:

U.S. Senate race won by Congressman Roger Marshall

Kansas Senate District 19 race won by Rick Kloos

County Commission District 2 race won by Kevin Cook.

Shawnee County Election Commissioner Andrew Howell said the audit is a good way to give the public confidence that everything is working the way it should.

“It really is a way to demonstrate that the tabulating system is working correctly, that the ballots and the number of ballots in the ballot box are correct and that the system is working as designed,” Howell said.

If mistakes are found, Howell said they will investigate them further. However, he said this hasn’t happened in the time he’s been in office.

The 2020 General Election audit will begin at 9:00 a.m. at the Shawnee County Election Office at 3420 SW Van Buren in Topeka. The audit is open to the public.