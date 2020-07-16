Emanuel Banks – Republican for Kansas House, District 89

Responses are from the candidates and have not been edited.

Biographical Information:

Homeschool teacher who has some college.

Personal Information:

Married with a beautiful family.

Campaign website/Facebook/Social Media:

Facebook: Emanuel Banks

What is your response to the Black Lives Matter movement?

I support them with regards to their efforts to reform the police. I wish they were more active in the community to aid in the struggle to end black on black violence.

What do you think needs to be done to promote social and racial justice?

The answer to both of these problems would be for us as kansans to enforce the laws on the books. Also, provide more educational opportunites for all to success.

Are you in favor of police reform? If so, what should it look like?

Yes, I am. There should be so some registion similar to that of sex offenders. Mandatory jail time should be enacted.

Did you or do you support business shutdowns to control the spread of the coronavirus?

No, its bad for business and livelihood of employees. It hurts the state by creating shortages that prevent the proper function of our state.

Would you support another statewide shutdown if coronavirus cases continued to rise? If so, what are the factors that would lead you to that decision?

No. To have another shutdown would be the end of kansas. The people and the state are already suffering.

What do you think should be done to help the Kansas economy recover?

Stimulate local businesses, support techno innovations, and provide incentives for kansas farmers.

Would you cut money for social services if it means lower taxes? Would you favor higher taxes for more social services?

I would leave social services as they are for the time being. I would push for audit for our state financial situation. Before cutting anything.

What should Kansas do to balance its budget? Will you support budget cuts for schools?

See question 7 for answer.