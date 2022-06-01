TOPEKA (KSNT) – A constitutional amendment allowing lawmakers to restrict abortions in the state will likely be front and center in the Aug. 2 primary.

We’re also getting a look at some of the big races for office that will be in front of Kansas voters. Wednesday marked the first of two filing deadlines for races in Kansas. On June 10, the final ballots will be set.

What we know so far:

Jerry Moran, incumbent U.S Senator, will face a Republican opponent, Joan Farr, of Derby. Farr is running to represent open seats in Kansas and Oklahoma. She had a failed bid as an independent in the 2020 Oklahoma senate race.

The Democratic field for U.S. Senator has six contenders: Mike Andra, co-owner of Wichita Union Stockyards, an event venue near Wichita Paul Buskirk, a KU Athletics employee in Lawrence Mark Holland, former mayor of Kansas City Robert Klingenberg, a self-described “leftist” from Salina Michael Soetart, LGBTQ+ rights supporter from Alta Vista Patrick Wiesner, Overland Park attorney

Gov. Laura Kelly and Lt. Gov. David Toland will face Richard Karnowski and Barry Franco in the democratic race for governor and lieutenant governor. Karnowski describes himself “as a professional political candidate since 1992.”

Derek Schmidt, attorney general, will run with Katie Sawyer, a staffer for Kansas Rep. Roger Marshall, on the Republican ticket for governor and lieutenant governor. They will face Arlyn Briggs and Lance Berland in August.

Scott Schwab is looking to maintain his seat as secretary of state and faces Republican opposition from Mike Brown, who has focused his campaign on election integrity. The winner will face Democrat Jeanna Repass in the November general election. It would make Repass the first Black woman to hold a statewide office in Kansas.

The Republican race for attorney general is sure to be hot with former gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach facing off against Tony Mattivi, a career prosecutor from Topeka, and Sen. Kellie Warren of Leawood. The winner will face democratic contender Chris Mann, a Lawrence attorney, in the general election.

Rep. Steven Johnson, Assaria, will face Sen. Caryn Tyson, Parker, in the Republican state treasurer race. The winner faces incumbent Lynn Rogers – the lone Democrat – on Nov. 8.

There will be no primary for insurance commissioner. Republican incumbent Vicki Schmidt will face Democrat Kiel Corkran, a K-State grad, in November.

Pam Foster and Bob Percival are facing off in the Democratic August primary to compete against incumbent Republican Shawnee County commissioner Bill Riphahn in November.

All four U.S. representatives, all 125 state representatives and five of the state’s board of education seats are also on the August ballot. The deadline to file for those races was extended after lawsuits over district lines were redrawn as a result of the 2020 census.