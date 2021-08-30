Former Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer ends campaign for governor

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Governor Jeff Colyer has ended his campaign for governor to focus on his health and seek treatment for prostate cancer.

“I believe God put us here to make a difference in people’s lives. I chose to be a doctor to help people and am humbled to serve my fellow Kansans as Governor and Lt. Governor to fight for this wonderful place we call home.

In a press release, Colyer said he was proud of what we have achieved. “When I completed my term, we accomplished a lot: more Kansans working than ever before, record household income, record small business formation, and a budget surplus over $1.1 billion (the most ever transferred from one administration to the next).”

The former governor is encouraging Republicans to come together, and rally around Derek Schmidt.

Colyer said he looks forward to returning to his practice and taking care of his patients.