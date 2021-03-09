Governor candidates to interview live on KSNT News

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Derek Schmidt and Jeff Colyer, who both recently announced their candidacy for governor, will interview live on KSNT News Tuesday evening.

Schmidt, who is serving his third term as attorney general in Kansas will be live in the KSNT News studios during our 5 p.m. broadcast.

Colyer, former governor of Kansas, will be live in the KSNT News studios during our 6 p.m. broadcast. He announced a treasurer for his campaign last week.

The Republican candidates are getting an early start in the 2022 race. The winner will challenge the current Gov. Laura Kelly, a democrat.