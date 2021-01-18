Harris to be sworn in by Justice Sotomayor at inauguration

From left to right, U.S. Supreme Court, Associate Justices, Elena Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor, and Ruth Bader Ginsburg, on stage during a Women’s History Month reception at Statuary Hall on Capitol Hill, hosted by Democratic Leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Wednesday, March 18, 2015, in Washington. Ruth Bader Ginsburg died at her home in Washington, on Sept. 18, 2020, the Supreme Court announced. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

It will be a history-making event Wednesday when the first Black, South Asian and female vice president takes her oath of office from the first Latina justice.

A person familiar with the decision says Harris chose Sotomayor for the task.

She’ll also use two Bibles for the swearing-in, one of which belonged to the first Black Supreme Court justice, Thurgood Marshall.

Harris has expressed admiration for both Sotomayor and Marshall.

