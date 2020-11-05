Historical changes hit 2020 Kansas election

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The past 24 hours have been filled with emotions and unknowns, but also with historical records and multiple firsts, especially in Kansas.

From the first openly transgender person of Native American heritage to be elected, to someone who has admitted to sexual harassment, this is a historic race.

“It’s a statement on humanity, the fact that we have grown to the point where what we perceive as difference among us no longer become barriers,” said Stephanie Byers, a retired music teacher from Wichita who on Tuesday became the first transgender person of Native American heritage to ever be elected to any state office.

Byers is projected to win the District 86 House of Representatives seat as a Democrat as of Wednesday, with 54% of the preliminary votes.

That is not the only change to hit the House floor.

20-year-old Aaron Coleman of Kansas City was also elected to represent his district in the House. Coleman openly admitted to sharing revenge porn, later apologizing for sexually harassing girls online.

In Topeka, after holding the seat for 27 years, Democratic Senator Anthony Hensley is projected to lose his seat to Republican Rick Kloos.

Kloos ran for governor of Kansas as an Independent in 2018, one of many opponents who lost to current Democratic Governor Laura Kelly.

Kloos thinks his non-profit organization, God’s Storehouse, a Topeka thrift store that he highlighted in his campaign advertisements, showed the people his true intentions: that he was there to serve them.

“I want to really be about the people, and obviously it’s going to take some time being new at this and the process,” Kloos said. “I want to learn a lot, I’m teachable, and just continue to do a lot of listening and find out really what the needs are for District 19.”

Two Kansas Statehouse races that KSNT News are also keeping an eye on are in Manhattan and Topeka, due to the results being extremely close.

The Kansas House District 56 in Topeka, and Kansas Senate District 22 in Manhattan, are both only a few hundred votes apart right now.

That could all change over the next few days, as election offices receive mail-in ballots as well as check over provisional ballots.