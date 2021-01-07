How your Kansas delegates voted in the Electoral College results certification

Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., read the final certification of Electoral College votes cast in November’s presidential election during a joint session of Congress after working through the night, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Congress officially certified President-elect Joe Biden to be the 46th president of the United States early Thursday morning.

However, the majority of Kansas lawmakers objected to certifying certain states that voted for Biden.

Sen. Roger Marshall and Representatives Ron Estes, Jake LaTurner and Tracey Mann voted against accepting the state of Arizona’s results. They were part of 147 Republicans who objected to at least one state’s results.

Sen. Jerry Moran and Rep. Sharice Davids voted to approve the totals.

The Kansas delegation voted the same way for Pennsylvania’s Electoral College results, with the exception of LaTurner missing that vote because he tested positive for COVID-19 late Wednesday night.

Biden will be inaugurated into office on Jan. 20.