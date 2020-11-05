Hundreds of ballots left to count in Shawnee County

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Over 23,000 mail-in ballots have been received by the Shawnee County Election Office as of Wednesday, according to Election Commissioner Andrew Howell.

There are more coming. Howell estimated several hundred mail-in ballots will still be coming in until Friday. Additionally, just over 2,000 provisional ballots also need to be looked over by the Shawnee County Board of Canvassers to decide if they are counted. This could lead to different results and outcomes in close local elections.

“There will be some votes that will actually change the numbers for each of those candidates, so it depends on how many people out of those left yet to be counted end up voting for whichever candidate they prefer,” Howell said.

Historically, about 60-70% of those provisional ballots are counted.

The canvassers have until Nov. 16 to make the final call on whether the provisional ballots are counted or not.