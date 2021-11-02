Incumbents hold down most Topeka city council seats

The winners of the Topeka City Council’s 2021 general election: Karen Hiller, left, Sylvia Ortiz, Brett Kell, Neil Dobler and Mike Lesser. All but Kell are incumbents.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka’s city council will see one new face in 2022. Incumbents batted away the majority of challenges from newcomers for Topeka’s city council seats in Tuesday’s general election.

Brett Kell is the newest addition to the council, beating out Ariane Davis and Marcus Clark. He will join the council in January, replacing Mike Padilla who has won the mayoral election.

The four other seats up for grabs will be maintained by incumbents Karen Hiller, Sylvia Ortiz, Neil Dobler and Mike Lesser.

One of the most noteworthy races saw Ortiz, councilwoman for 16 years, face off with Regina Platt, a local activist known for initiatives on community issues like gun violence. Hiller, a 12-year council member, defeated Lindsay Jackson. Dobler beat Joel Campbell, and Lesser beat Greg Bland.

