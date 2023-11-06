JACKSON CO. (KSNT) – People in Jackson County are set to vote on how a local school district will elect the board of education members.

Jackson County voters can expect to see a special question on their ballots for USD 336 in Holton. The proposed question would change the way school board members are elected. Superintendent Bob Davies told 27 News in the future, people would vote on all board seats, not just for the district where they live. Likewise, a person could run for any board seat, instead of just their district.

Davies believes this would even out how many people are running for office because now it’s uneven. While advanced voting ended Monday, Nov. 6 at 12 p.m., polls open Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. People can vote ‘yes’ or ‘no’ to this proposed question.