Jake LaTurner beats Michelle De La Isla for District 2 Congress

Topeka, Kan. (KSNT) – Republican Jake LaTurner has beaten Democratic candidate Michelle De La Isla keeping this district congressional seat red in northeast Kansas.

In the primary, LaTurner ran away with the victory against incumbent Steve Watkins who was charged with three felonies in mid-July.

LaTurner nor De La Isla are strangers in local politics. The two totaled nearly 15 years of combined experience in various roles across the state. Before serving as the current state treasurer, LaTurner was twice elected to represent the people of southeast Kansas as he served in the state senate from 2013-2017.

The Republican even caught the attention of Vice President Mike Pence in 2018 who acknowledged LaTurner for his leadership in Kansas.

Despite losing in the general election on Tuesday, De La Isla will remain as Topeka Mayor through 2022.

Visit KSNT’s election results page for a breakdown of vote counts between the two candidates. Stay with KSNT for more updates from Your Local Election Headquarters.