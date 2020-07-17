Jake LaTurner: ‘No one made Congressman Watkins be dishonest.’

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – At a press conference on Thursday afternoon, current Kansas State Treasurer and Candidate for Kansas’s Second District Congressional seat responded to Steve Watkins recent motion to have Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay and his office removed from the prosecuting the case against Watkins.

Wakings is facing three felony charges and a misdemeanor regarding voter fraud.

“No one made Congressman Watkins be dishonest on his voter registration, no one made Congressman Watkins be dishonest about where he lives and certainly no one made Congressman Watkins be dishonest with the police in this investigation” Jake LaTurner said.

In the motion filed to disqualify Kagay and his office, Watkins attorneys called the timing “remarkable” and said that “a conflict of interest exists here due to to the prosecutor’s political interest and financial relationships with opponents of the defendant”.

Representative Watkins staff did not respond to multiple requests for comment from KSNT News. The August fourth republican primary is just 20 days away, the winner will face Democratic Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla.