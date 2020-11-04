John Alcala keeps Topeka house seat against former fire marshal

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Democratic incumbent John Alcala defeated Republican Michael Martin, keeping his District 57 seat in Kansas Congress for a fifth term.

Alcala, a Topeka High School and Washburn University graduate, has given his time to local politics. He served for nearly 14 years on the Topeka City Council before being elected to the district 57 seat in January 2013.

A newcomer in contrast, Martin made his first attempt at politics with this year’s election. However, he is no stranger to serving the public with 27 years at the Topeka Fire Department under his belt. He retired as the fire marshal in 2019.

Alcala, has pressed on many state issues including medical marijuana legalization during nearly a decade in the state House of Representatives. Alcala previously supported legalization, saying medical marijuana would provide needed pain relief to Kansans in pain and needed revenue to the state.

Martin campaigned unsuccessfully with priorities including lowering taxes, legal immigration and equal rights.

Visit KSNT’s election results page for a breakdown of vote counts between the two candidates. Stay with KSNT for more updates from Your Local Election Headquarters.