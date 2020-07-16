Jon L. Ungerer – Republican for Kansas House, District 106

Responses are from the candidates and have not been edited.

Biographical Information:

Executive Director Kansas Land Improvement Contractors Association (KLICA)

BS Kansas State University Agronomy/Range Management

Secretary Pony Express Museum Board

Secretary Blackhawks Motorcycle Club Civic Organization

Member Sons of the American Legion Post 163

Member American Legion Riders Post 16

30+ years of federal experience with the USDA/NRCS

Personal Information:

Married to Kathy (Swoboda) Ungerer, of Hanover, 39 years

Three sons

Four grandsons

Campaign website/Facebook/Social Media:

JonLUngererForStateRepresentative.com

What is your response to the Black Lives Matter movement?

I think the initial thoughts behind the Black Lives Matter Movement and the beginnings of the movement were and probably still are valid. What I’m not sure of is the direction it is going in and if that is what is really best for reaching the goal of racial justice/equality? The violence and destruction of property that is taking place is not going to result in obtaining the goals of the movement. More innocent lives are being lost which just tears apart more families and further inflames those affected. The destruction of property taking place has the same effect. Until this type of “protesting” can be curbed it is going to be difficult if not impossible to bring people together and accomplish what should be the goals of the movement and our entire nation. We have individuals in our nation who are racist and who we are not going to change. The current events are just giving them more courage to openly promote their agenda. I did not expect to ever again see the open support of White supremacy and White power that we are currently seeing across the nation. Until the violence and destruction stops this is only going to continue.

What do you think needs to be done to promote social and racial justice?

We need to promote and celebrate what we all have in common. Instead of the news being loaded with stories of racial injustice and issues it needs to be full of the stories where we have come together. There are examples of police people, public officials, and others walking together with BLM peaceful protests. There are examples of police people going the extra step to build relationships with minority neighborhoods and individuals. We have to make those who want to be racist irrelevant and we can only do that by taking them and the bad examples out of the spotlight. If I were a leader of a minority movement, be it BLM or other, I would ask to sit down with my local police department, local/state/national elected officials and talk. If I were a police chief, mayor, governor, or even president I would demand my people reach out to the minority leaders and we sit down and talk. If one side tries this and the other does not respond demand it – let the press know you want to talk and move forward in a positive manner. If the other side continues to refuse it is on them. I have to think public pressure would demand they sit down and start to develop a plan to move forward and end the current state of affairs. We are a weaker country divided and we cannot survive divided. It is only possible for this great country to remain what it is by coming together and moving forward.

Are you in favor of police reform? If so, what should it look like?

Without knowing exactly what is meant by the term police reform I would not say I’m in favor of it. I am in favor of training for our police officers to be prepared to handle situations they are confronted with. I am not in favor of disarming our officers or large reductions in numbers. Government is to provide for the general safety of the public. We likely do need to also improve other social services but I would not be comfortable as a social service worker being called to a domestic dispute without some type of back up, especially where drugs or alcohol may be involved. Social workers have family they wish to return to safely, just as our police people do, we cannot expect them to put themselves in danger. When instances of police brutality or mistreatment take place we need to deal with it quickly and appropriately. We cannot allow the few bad examples to destroy the reputation of our many valued law enforcement individuals. At the same time we have to allow our law enforcement to do their job and stand behind them when they make decisions the rest of us will never be faced with. It is easy to second guess decisions by individuals who will never be looking someone in the face who intends and has the ability to do them bodily harm.

Did you or do you support business shutdowns to control the spread of the coronavirus?

Unless things go drastically downhill I don’t think I could support business shutdowns. The current response to a situation that is affecting the health of the public should not be so politically charged. Wearing of masks has turned into an issue of taking away our rights and boycotting those business locations who require masks for entry. All eating places also ask that we wear shoes and shirts and there is no outrage over that request. The wearing of shoes and shirts is not against the law due to health reasons but is the policy of the individual establishments. We do not boycott and profess outrage over this policy. Although there are still some who have issues with it, we have for the most part, eliminated smoking in restaurants and businesses. I’m sure many of those who are outraged over being asked to wear a mask would be just as outraged if the person in the booth next to them lit up a cigarette during their meal. If the current health situation was to continue to decline decisions should be left to each locality and business to determine what is best for their unique location and situation. We should not be outraged if that decision is to require masks, as this is a small price to pay to keep businesses open and retain our economic viability.

Would you support another statewide shutdown if coronavirus cases continued to rise? If so, what are the factors that would lead you to that decision?

I believe it is difficult to invoke statewide shutdowns in states with the diversity of Kansas. While a few of our counties have large metropolitan areas many counties are rural in nature and do not have large urban populations. Due to this diversity, I believe it is more feasible for the state to provide guidance and recommendations which can then be tailored to counties or even cities. For many counties in Kansas you could go to town every day and interact with the same handful of individuals for weeks without coming into contact with anyone else. It does not make sense for those communities to be held to the same standard as our large metropolitan areas.

What do you think should be done to help the Kansas economy recover?

This is a challenging question. Anything we can do to generate/restore employment and create cash flow through our economy needs to be considered. Governments are going to need to take a hard look at budgets and reduce unnecessary spending, provide low interest loans for businesses when possible, increase markets and exports, maintain competition, and consider possible decreases in government fees related to businesses. Getting everyone employed again is vital to economic recovery. Investments in infrastructure projects especially as related to tools that will increase the efficiency of businesses such as broadband internet access and promoting private investments in urban-renewal projects, would provide a boost to local economies. Increased broadband internet access will also allow for remote training of workers and others who need additional skills or knowledge to reenter the workforce. Allowing and promoting innovation in new businesses and those individuals with skills to better work with businesses to increase opportunities and output will be important.

Would you cut money for social services if it means lower taxes? Would you favor higher taxes for more social services?

This is a difficult question to answer without knowing more specifics. Social services are a necessary part of our society and must be maintained and in some cases increased. At the same time we have to recognize that some of the issues requiring social services need to be addressed by a change in values and culture. People should not look to the government to address all their issues and concerns. Our children should be taught respect for others and the value of hard work at home. When our youth are brought up without common values it is difficult to solve them with social services. Schools are no longer expected to just educate our children – they are expected to babysit and raise them. The common respect for others, be it those of different races, cultures, sexual orientations, or those just different needs to start at home from birth. It also needs to extend to our public and elected officials. We may need to revamp social services so they actually solve some of the social needs within the community; however guidelines need to be established that ensure these revamped social services do not become yet another broad-based program that is handing out money/assistance without addressing the actual issues. This is not really answering this question but I feel without looking at each social program and why it is needed it is difficult for me to respond.

What should Kansas do to balance its budget? Will you support budget cuts for schools?

Tough decisions are going to need to be made to ensure Kansas can continue to operate and provide the services of the state. We need good schools to attract families and businesses to relocate to our state but we also need adequate infrastructure including roads, housing, broadband internet, etc. Finding ways to cut the state’s budget without cutting jobs is going to be difficult. We can’t continue to expect the federal government to spend increasing amounts of money on relief but since states can’t borrow money like the federal government can they will hopefully see some assistance from the federal government in coming relief bills. It is going to make for some difficult decisions but raising taxes at this time should be the very last thing considered – tax increases are never rolled back and we cannot continue to burden our citizens with higher taxes. Finding ways for our state to export as many goods and services as possible will be critical to rebuilding our economy and allowing the state to maintain services. K-12 public education is the one legislative function of state government that is constitutionally mandated. It accounts for nearly half of state general fund spending. That tells me that past legislatures have taken their obligation to K-12 education very seriously. Because of its importance to the state, any proposal to cut funding from current levels must be considered very carefully. I am also mindful of the series of court challenges of the past couple of decades. Arbitrarily cutting K-12 budgets would start that cycle all over again, creating uncertainty for all and significant legal costs. If K-12 budget cuts are necessary, they must be approached in a manner which would still pass constitutional requirements.